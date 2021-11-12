Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Marais Erasmus, Richard Kettleborough named on-field umpires for T20 World Cup final; Nitin Menon third umpire
cricket

Marais Erasmus, Richard Kettleborough named on-field umpires for T20 World Cup final; Nitin Menon third umpire

The final clash will be played between Australia and New Zealand on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Umpire Marais Erasmus(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 09:20 PM IST
ANI |

The summit clash of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup between Australia and New Zealand will be overseen by on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough, with Nitin Menon serving as the third umpire, Kumar Dharmasena as fourth and Ranjan Madugalle as match referee.

The final clash will be played between Australia and New Zealand on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

New Zealand defeated England by five wickets in a nail-biting thriller in the first semi-final match on Wednesday and made their place in the finals of the tournament.

On the other hand, Australia defeated Pakistan by five wickets in yet another thriller in the second semi-final game on Thursday and made their way into the finals.

New Zealand finished at the second spot in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage after winning four matches out of five while Australia also finished at the second spot in Group 1 after winning the same number of matches. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Essex cricket chairman quits after racism allegation

Maxwell posts special message for Pakistan pacer, exchange jerseys

From U-16 double ton to A tour of SA, the rise of Upendra Yadav

'Does that make him a bad player?': Akram lashes out at Hasan Ali's critics
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP