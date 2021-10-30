'A message to the rest': Michael Vaughan declares England as ‘most destructive’ after resounding win over Australia

Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler breathed fire on Saturday evening as he dictated the proceedings in England's T20 World Cup clash against Australia in Dubai, which the former won by eight wickets. Such was his impact, the Three Lions closed the contest in less than 12 overs and virtually sealed the final four ticket of the showpiece event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after the contest was over a delighted Michael Vaughan, claimed Eoin Morgan's England to be the most decorated side in the showpiece event. He added only Babar Azam's Pakistan, who have secured three wins from the same number of matches, can stand against the formidable Three Lions at the World Cup in UAE. The former England skipper shared his views on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Buttler, who came to open England's innings, finished the contest unbeaten on 71 off 32 balls, smashing five boundaries and the same number of maximums.

Impressed with Buttler's show, several ex-cricketers took to Twitter to applaud the 31-year-old. Here are a few reactions:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony England skipper Eoin Morgan said: “Obviously we got off to a good start in the first two games of the tournament and challenge first is always adapting to the conditions away from home and we did that really in the first two games and then again today, the big test against a really strong Australian side. We sort of held up pretty well right from the beginning, holding our nerve and creating opportunities with the ball and then continuing to be relentless with the lengths we want to bowl. We are in good form with the bat.”

“Jason last game and Jos today. We treat everybody with same amount of respect. We go to Sharjah from here and again another challenge there and we are really looking forward to it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON