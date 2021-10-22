Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: Mushtaq Ahmed gives special plan to Pakistan bowlers for dismissing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
cricket

T20 World Cup: Mushtaq Ahmed gives special plan to Pakistan bowlers for dismissing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

For the upcoming T20 World Cup clash, former spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has given Pakistan bowlers some tips on dismissing star India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
T20 World Cup: Mushtaq Ahmed gives special plan to Pakistan bowlers for dismissing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma(TWITTER/HT COLLAGE)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 04:43 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The highly-anticipated India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash is almost upon us. Ever since the schedule was announced a few backs, experts, former cricketers, and fans began predicting multiple aspects of the mega clash. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed, who has given a few tips to Pakistan bowlers on how to dismiss star India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

This tournament holds a lot of importance for the two senior pros in the Indian side. Kohli will be captaining the T20I side for the last time after deciding to step down post the culmination of the showpiece event. On the other for Sharma, it is possibly his last tournament as Kohli's deputy as many tout him to take over the reins. But more importantly, as the two would say, the focus will be on winning the trophy.

ALSO READ| 'I don't think anyone will be able to stop him': Gavaskar, Akram react to Virat Kohli giving up India's T20 captaincy

However, Pakistan would hope to ruin their party in the first game itself and their legendary cricketer Ahmed has provided them with some advice on how to dismiss them and dismiss them early. 

RELATED STORIES

"Rohit takes his time and is smart and I feel an inswing bowler can be effective against him at the beginning of his innings. It creates a bit of a problem for him. Also, bouncers can work on slow wickets as he is a compulsive puller so that can work if you set the field well.

"For Kohli, I believe you have to play with the field setting. It is white-ball cricket so you won't have much swing. But the key will be to make him earn the first 10-15 runs by keeping the fielding tight. In that case, he will try to hit over the fielders and that can create chances," Ahmed explained while speaking to news agency ANI. 

India and Pakistan will square off on Sunday, October 2, at the Dubai International Stadium. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup mushtaq ahmed virat kohli rohit sharma
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

T20 WC: West Indies have edge against England in opener, says Samuel Badree 

Namibia vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup

'Don't think anyone will stop him': Legends react to Kohli quitting captaincy 

'He should be worried': Scotland spinner issues warning to Virat Kohli
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP