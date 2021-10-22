T20 World Cup: Mushtaq Ahmed gives special plan to Pakistan bowlers for dismissing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

The highly-anticipated India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash is almost upon us. Ever since the schedule was announced a few backs, experts, former cricketers, and fans began predicting multiple aspects of the mega clash. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed, who has given a few tips to Pakistan bowlers on how to dismiss star India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

This tournament holds a lot of importance for the two senior pros in the Indian side. Kohli will be captaining the T20I side for the last time after deciding to step down post the culmination of the showpiece event. On the other for Sharma, it is possibly his last tournament as Kohli's deputy as many tout him to take over the reins. But more importantly, as the two would say, the focus will be on winning the trophy.

However, Pakistan would hope to ruin their party in the first game itself and their legendary cricketer Ahmed has provided them with some advice on how to dismiss them and dismiss them early.

"Rohit takes his time and is smart and I feel an inswing bowler can be effective against him at the beginning of his innings. It creates a bit of a problem for him. Also, bouncers can work on slow wickets as he is a compulsive puller so that can work if you set the field well.

"For Kohli, I believe you have to play with the field setting. It is white-ball cricket so you won't have much swing. But the key will be to make him earn the first 10-15 runs by keeping the fielding tight. In that case, he will try to hit over the fielders and that can create chances," Ahmed explained while speaking to news agency ANI.

India and Pakistan will square off on Sunday, October 2, at the Dubai International Stadium.