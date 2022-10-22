T20 World Cup: Once India settle, they will be hard to beat - Chris Lynn

“Jasprit Bumrah’s loss for India is equivalent to Australia losing Dave Warner and Steve Smith,” according to T20 power house Chris Lynn.

The big-hitter knows a thing or two about playing in Australian conditions, having played more than 100 Big Bash matches, in which he is the all-time leading scorer. He predicts the tournament to be a “batting-first World Cup”. (Lynn’s sharp assessment came before New Zealand, asked to bat first, crushed holders Australia by 89 runs at the SCG).

“There’s not much dew this time of the year. So, a lot of teams will be trying to win the toss and bat first; get runs on the board, unless there are overhead conditions. This could be a batting-first World Cup as opposed to the one we saw in the UAE,” said Lynn, the Aussie now living the life of a freelance cricketer. He will be leading Team Abu Dhabi in the upcoming T10 league.

“There is going to be a fair bit of rain in Australia. You have to weigh that up. So, when in doubt teams may try to gain advantage and strive for 200. The wickets will be nice and flat and the ball flies here.”

The talk has been about the bigger boundaries in Australia challenging six-hitters. Lynn believes that in the Super 12s seasoned power-hitters will find a way out and the teams who have more of them could be at an advantage. “That is why Australia have brought in Tim David. They also have Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (Cameron Green has been added to the squad)… these guys can hit the boundaries. Teams that match-up well with power-hitting in the middle overs may go a long way,” he said.

“In saying that, if you have got someone at No 4 who gets in and is there to bat with the power-hitter, even that may be crucial.”

“India have got Surya (Yadav) who can bat through gears, Pandya (Hardik) who doesn’t panic, and Dinesh Karthik, who can get 14-15 runs an over just like that. The team that doesn’t panic in a big run chase will do well.”

Despite Bumrah’s absence, Lynn does not rule out India’s semi-final chances. “Bumrah is irreplaceable because he can bowl in every stage of the game. He doesn’t give boundaries, picks up wickets, he is a game changer,” he said. “But Indian cricket has got so many players… they have enough world class bowlers. The player coming in would have so much pride wearing the Indian jersey. And Indians tend to do well in Australian conditions. So, I still think they are going to be very powerful throughout this tournament. You need to get acclimatised in Australia. Once India settle in, they will be hard to beat. Australia, England, India based on their batting, and one of South Africa and Pakistan will be my semi-final picks… I am going to lean on South Africa as the fourth team.”

But for the ultimate prize his heart beats for Australia.

“They are coming on the back of winning the last World Cup. Even though they have had a few bumps and hurdles, I would love to see them win back-to-back. Taking nothing away from the other teams, but having been in the Australian dressing room, I know the boys will be up for it,” he said.

“I am really excited for someone like Tim David. I am hoping he can have a really big impact.”

