T20 World Cup: Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq reveals why players carry national flag during training
cricket

T20 World Cup: Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq reveals why players carry national flag during training

Videos of cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi were shared by many on social media carrying the flag and planting it on the ground.
The Pakistan flag planted on the ground during the team's practice session(Twitter/@TheRealPCB)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 01:30 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

 

Pakistan cricket team's interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq on Thursday explained why the players carry the national flag during their training sessions as videos of cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi were shared by many on social media carrying the flag and planting it on the ground.

"This team represents the entire country," the veteran cricketer explained. "It reminds [the players] that 220million people stand united."

Mushtaq also talked about Pakistan's progress in the T20 World Cup 2021 and the importance of the addition of batting and bowling consultants Matthey Hayden and Vernon Philander. They have won both their first games in this edition - defeating India by 10 wickets in Dubai and then defeating New Zealand by five wickets - to stand a step away from qualification.

"After winning, it becomes easy to implement one's plans," he said. "The team is moving forward in a positive direction. All members of the team are working together with the same mindset," he added.

Pakistan will face Afghanistan on Friday in Dubai. They have only met once in T20I cricket, back in 2013, where Pakistan had won with one ball to spare.

