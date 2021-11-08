Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: Ravi Shastri has raised bar and deserves all praise, says Wasim Jaffer
cricket

T20 World Cup: Ravi Shastri has raised bar and deserves all praise, says Wasim Jaffer

Barring the below-par show in the ongoing tournament, the Men In Blue have performed exceptionally well under coach Shastri and skipper Kohli.
File Photo of Ravi Shastri (R)(ANI)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 10:35 PM IST
ANI | , Dubai

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer praised team India's head coach Ravi Shastri for his exemplary work done during his tenure.

Barring the below-par show in the ongoing tournament, the Men In Blue have performed exceptionally well under coach Shastri and skipper Kohli.

India had defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds to clinch the Test series earlier this year. The Kohli-led side had also defeated England 3-2 in the T20I series in March this year.

"Criticize them for WC, but let's not forget as far as Test cricket is concerned @RaviShastriOfc and co were just what the doctor ordered. The team progressed ahead like a tracer bullet and became a dangerous customer abroad. Ravi Bhai & co raised the bar and deserve all the praise," tweeted Wasim Jaffer.

RELATED STORIES

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid was appointed head coach of the senior side last week and he will take over the reins from Ravi Shastri after the ongoing T20 World Cup. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Time India decided on format-specific teams

T20 WC: Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian to reach incredible T20I milestone

T20 WC: India-Pakistan encounter becomes most-viewed match in shortest format

'Dravid can raise the bar in time to come' - Ravi Shastri hails IND's new coach
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP