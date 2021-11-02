Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar points out India’s weakness; highlights areas Kohli and co. 'have to improve'
cricket

T20 World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar points out India’s weakness; highlights areas Kohli and co. 'have to improve'

Sachin Tendulkar pointed out a major weakness in India’s batting lineup after the side’s disappointing outings in the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.(File/AP)
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 09:28 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Team India’s hopes for a semi-final qualification of the 2021 T20 World Cup took a massive hit on Sunday when it conceded a crushing 8-wicket defeat to New Zealand. After a landslide loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game, Virat Kohli and co. needed a victory against New Zealand to stay on course for a final-four spot.

However, with a big loss to the Kiwis, India will not only need to win their remaining games but also hope for results to go their way in the other matches.

Also read: Explained: All scenarios in which Virat Kohli's India can still qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals or get knocked out

Against New Zealand, Team India faced significant difficulty tackling leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who was named the player of the match for an excellent spell of 2/17 in four overs. He took the key wickets of Rohit Sharma (14) and Virat Kohli (9) to put India on backfoot. The dismissals eventually set the tone for the game as India failed to recover from the setbacks.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, in his analysis of the game, pointed out that India’s concerns against leg-spin have been a recent cause of worry for the batters.

RELATED STORIES

“I've noticed one thing, which is that the leg spinners who are mixing their deliveries, bowling googlies, top-spin, flipper, and normal leg-spin have been successful in the recent past against India,” Tendulkar said on his official Facebook page.

“Ish Sodhi was very effective, and on the other end, Santner also bowled well. Both gave only 32 runs in eight overs, which is a very impactful performance. I believe this is the area where we have to improve,” Tendulkar said.

The Indian batting legend further added that the Indian bowlers hadn’t been that effective, saying that the only way to build pressure on the opposition in such a low-scoring run-chase is to take early wickets.

“In (defending) such totals, you need to pick at least three wickets in the first six overs. We didn't concede many runs, Bumrah took one wicket but it wasn't an impactful start,” said Tendulkar.

"We started with Varun Chakravarthy, the mystery bowler. If their openers hadn't picked him, we had chances to take quick wickets. But it didn't happen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup sachin tendulkar virat kohli
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

There were clear indications of India’s white-ball shortcomings

'They think IPL is enough': Akram says India 'not taking int'l series seriously'

Explained: How Kohli's India can still qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals

T20 WC: Jos Buttler puts on a Sharjah special as England defeat Sri Lanka
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP