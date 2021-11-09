T20 World Cup Semi-Final and Final Schedule: Fixtures, Venues, Matches, Date, Venue - All you need to know

After an exciting end to the group stage of the T20 World Cup, the tournament is poised for a thrilling finish with semi-finals and the final on November 14. England and Australia, the top-2 sides in Group 1, qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament alongside Pakistan and New Zealand, the top-2 in the other group. For the first time since 2014, India have failed to qualify for the semis in the T20 World Cup.

While defending champions West Indies finished a meager 5th in their group, sides like South Africa and Sri Lanka punched above their weight, with the Proteas finishing level on points with both the qualified sides (they finished 3rd due to lower NRR). (T20 World Cup Full Coverage)

Here is a look at the 2021 T20 World Cup Semi-Final and Final Fixtures:

Wednesday, 10 November 2021

England vs New Zealand, Semi-Final 1 - Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Match starts at 7:30 PM IST

Thursday, 11 November 2021

Pakistan vs Australia, Semi-Final 2 - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. Match starts at 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, 14 November 2021

Final: Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2 - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. Match starts at 7:30 PM IST

