Pakistan vs Australia Semi Final 2 Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: PAK vs AUS; Babar Azam, Warner in spotlight
- PAK vs AUS Semi Final 2 Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Babar Azam's Pakistan take on Aaron Finch's Australia in the 2nd semi final in Dubai. Batters like Azam, Finch and David Warner will be in focus today. Follow Pakistan vs Australia Live Score and updates on the live blog.
Pakistan vs Australia Live Score: Today in Dubai, we will have our second finalists of T20 World Cup 2021 as Babar Azam-led Pakistan take on Aaron-Finch captained Australia Semi Final 2 Match. The winner of this game will meet New Zealand in the summit clash at the same venue on Sunday, November 14. While Australia finished second in Group 1, Pakistan, who now for sure that Mohammad Rizwan Shoaib Malik are fit to play, had won all their matches to finish first in Group 2. It will be a mammoth task for Finch and Co. to stop the unbeaten juggernaut of Pakistan. The ‘Men in Green’ have looked the most complete side yet and their consistency has taken everyone by surprise. Even though the Aussies head into the game on the back of the decent form and the superb run of David Warner, they will need to play their skins out to win. This match has all the ingredients for a humdinger and that is why you do not want to miss the PAK vs AUS blockbuster clash.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Nov 11, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Let's a take look at Australia's Road to the semifinal
Earlier, we had a look at Pakistan's journey so far. Now, let me take you Australia's
-
Nov 11, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Pakistan vs Australia Live Updates: What Finch said before the match
"About 10 days ago our team was too old and now we're an experienced team. That's just how it all gets portrayed. From day one I've had a real lot of confidence in the way that we've gone about this with the squad that we've got. I don't think that we've exceeded our expectations whatsoever. We came here with a really clear plan to win this tournament, and we're still alive to do that" - Aaron Finch, Australia captain
-
Nov 11, 2021 06:15 PM IST
PAK vs AUS Live Score: Australia Squad
David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis
-
Nov 11, 2021 06:12 PM IST
PAK vs AUS Live Cricket Score: Pakistan Squad
Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sarfaraz Ahmed
-
Nov 11, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Pakistan vs Australia Live Score: Unlucky Agar may have to sit out
Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell have all combined to bowl the 4 overs of a fifth bowler for Australia. Hence, Ashton Agar, who has impressed against Pakistan, could miss out
-
Nov 11, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Pakistan vs Australia: A huge relief for Pakistan
Until yesterday, Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik were doubtful due to a mild flu. However, they have passed the fitness test and are now available
-
Nov 11, 2021 06:03 PM IST
PAK vs AUS Live Updates: Another masterclass from Shoaib Malik?
Shoaib Malik can be the trump card for Pakistan if they lose early wickets, especially after his 18-ball fifty in the last match. From 3 innings, Malik has scored 99 runs and averaging 99 as well with the staggering SR of 186.79 – this is the best SR in this T20 World Cup amongst the 74 batters who have faced 50 or more balls.
-
Nov 11, 2021 06:00 PM IST
PAK vs AUS: 1 hour to the toss
We know how big a role the toss plays in Dubai. Which captain will get an early W
-
Nov 11, 2021 05:57 PM IST
PAK vs AUS Live Score: Aaron Finch is nearing another milestone in T20Is
Australian captain has led his side brilliantly so far in this T20 World Cup. With bat, he has scored the 2nd most runs for the team in this edition of the tournament by amassing 130 from 5 matches. Moreover, Finch is also the 3rd highest run-getter as captain in T20Is in 2021 with 454 runs. He is only 4 runs away from breaking his own record of most runs (457 in 2018) as an Australian captain in T20Is in a calendar year.
-
Nov 11, 2021 05:55 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia Live: Haris Rauf has very intimidating pace
Pacer Haris Rauf has been brilliant with the ball in this T20 World Cup for Pakistan. He has taken 8 wickets at the average of 17.00 and with the economy of 6.80. Moreover, in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Rauf has been the death overs (16-20) specialist for Pakistan. He has taken 6 out of his 8 wickets in death overs – joint 2nd most in this T20 World Cup.
-
Nov 11, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Why Zampa is important for
Leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been the best bowler for Australia in this edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. He has taken 11 wickets at the average of 9.90 and with the economy of 5.73. His bowling average of 9.90 is the 2nd best amongst 48 bowlers of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 who has bowled 15 or more overs. Furthermore, Zampa has bowled 18 out of his 19 overs in this edition of the tournament in middle-overs. He has taken all of his 11 wickets in middle-overs (7-15) – the most by any bowler in middle-overs in this T20 World Cup.
-
Nov 11, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Pakistan vs Australia T20 Live Score: Australia's best bowler has been Zampa
With 11 wickets in 5 matches so far, leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been the side's best bowler. He is also the tournament second highest wicket-taker, behind Wanindu Hasaranga or Sri Lanka. But SL are knocked out, hence, Zampa has a chance to overtake him if AUS win the semi
-
Nov 11, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score: There has been no stopping Rizwan this event
Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has been the backbone of Pakistan batting line-up. He has scored 214 runs from 5 matches in this T20 World Cup at the average of 71.33 and with the SR of 127.38, including 2 fifties. His tally of 214 runs is the 4th most by a wicketkeeper-batter in a single edition of the tournament. Moreover, Rizwan has amassed 966 runs so far in T20Is in 2021 - the most by any batter in a calendar year.
-
Nov 11, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Pakistan vs Australia Live Score: Welcome back to form, Warner
David Warner has been in good form since 2019 in T20Is. He has scored 660 runs since 2019 in T20Is from 16 matches at the average of 73.33 and with the SR of 140.12. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, Warner is the highest run-scorer for Australia with 187 runs at the SR of 144.96. Also, Warner has scored 352 runs in 9 T20Is in UAE with the SR of 143.08 – 3rd best among 25 batters from Test playing nations who have faced 200+ balls in the country.
-
Nov 11, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score: The Story of Babar Azam
Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the leading run-scorer in this edition of the T20 World Cup with 264 runs from 5 matches, including 4 fifties. His tally of 264 runs is the highest by a captain in a single edition of the tournament. Also, Babar has scored 278 runs against Australia at an average of 69.50 from 6 T20Is. In addition, Babar has also amassed 656 runs at an average of 54.66 in T20Is in UAE. Furthermore, Babar has scored 164 runs in the middle-overs (7-15) – the most by any batter in this T20 World Cup.
-
Nov 11, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Can Australia stop Pakistan?
Going by how dominant Pakistan have been. there is only one question on everyone's mind? Can the Aussies do it?
-
Nov 11, 2021 05:33 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia Live: Veteran Shoaib Malik goes bersek
Batting first, PAK posted 189/4 in 20 overs. Veteran Shoaib Malik smashed a fifty off 18 balls, fastest by a PAK batter in T20 World Cups
PAK 189/4 (20) beat SCO 117/6 (20)
-
Nov 11, 2021 05:27 PM IST
PAK vs AUS Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Unstoppable PAK rout Scotland
PAK's Road to SEMIFINAL - MATCH 5: Babar Azam and Co. then went on to maintain their perfect start as they thumped Scotland by 72 runs
-
Nov 11, 2021 05:24 PM IST
Pakistan vs Australia Live: The stellar duo of Azam, Rizwan shine again
Batting first, Pakistan posted 189/4 in 20 overs. Once again, Rizwan (79) and Azam (70) shone with the bat. In response, and despite Craig Williams (40) and David Wiese (43) putting up a show, Namibia fell short
PAK 189/2 (20) beat NAM 144/5 (20)
-
Nov 11, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: PAK seal semis berth
PAK's Road to SEMIFINAL - MATCH 4: Pakistan became the first team to book a semifinal berth in the tournament after thrashing Namibia by 45 runs
-
Nov 11, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup Live Score: Asif Ali, remember the name
Batting first, Afghanistan posted just 147/6 in 20 overs. In response, Babar Azam scored 51 but could not finish the game. Then, AFG chipped in with a flurry of wickets to leave Pakistan sweating. Asif Ali then smashed Janat for four sixes in an over to seal the deal
PAK 148/5 (19) beat AFG 147/6 (20)
-
Nov 11, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup: PAK make it 3/3, brush aside AFG
PAK's Road to SEMIFINAL - MATCH 3: They made in three wins in three as they beat Afghanistan in Dubai in a nail-biter
-
Nov 11, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Pakistan vs Australia T20 Live Score: Asif Ali, Haris Rauf power PAK to win
In the first innings, Haris Rauf ran through the NZ line-up, bagging four wickets. IN response, the Kiwis kept chipping away with regular wickets before Asif Ali smashed three sixes en route to 27 off 12 to take his side over the line.
PAK 135/5 (18.4) beat NZ 134/8 (20)
-
Nov 11, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score: PAK up to NZ challenge
PAK's Road to SEMIFINAL - MATCH 2: In their second game, they faced New Zealand in Sharjah. After a close game, they emerged victorious by 5 wickets.
-
Nov 11, 2021 05:06 PM IST
PAK vs AUS Live Score: Shaheen, Babar Azam and Rizwan shine
Shaheen Afridi rocked India in the Powerplay and eventually, bagged three wickets. In response, Babar (68*) and Rizwan (79*) guided the side to a great win. PAK 152/0 (17.5) beat IND 151/7 (20)
-
Nov 11, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Pakistan vs Australia Live Score: Perfect start for PAK vs IND
PAK's Road to SEMIFINAL - MATCH 1: Pakistan began their campaign on a perfect note, by beating India by 10 wickets in Dubai. This was also their first-ever win against India in a World Cup game.
-
Nov 11, 2021 05:00 PM IST
PAK vs AUS: Road to the semi final
Let's begin with how the two teams got here
-
Nov 11, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Pakistan vs Australia Live Score: It's Babar Azam vs Aaron Finch
Two brilliant T20 batter, Aaron Finch and Babar Azam are going to lock horns today. Which batter will score more runs today?
-
Nov 11, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Pakistan vs Australia Live: Who you got?
Tweet to us@HTSportsnews on Twitter and let us know your predictions.
-
Nov 11, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Pakistan vs Australia Live, T20 World Cup
Hello and a very warm welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd semifinal of T20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and Australia being played in Dubai. Babar Azam's PAK are the only unbeaten side so far in the tournament and must overcome the challenge of Aaron Finch's AUS to set up a finale date with New Zealand. This match has the potential to become an instant classic, just like last night's game, as both teams have a point to prove. For the Aussies, it's about proving most experts, who are backing Pakistan to win, wrong and for Pakistan, it's about doing a world of good to their cricket by winning the cup. So, ladies and gents, sit back, fasten your seatbelts and grab you snacks and drinks. This one cannot be missed. Just cannot! I, Shivansh Gupta, will be taking you through the proceedings. LET THE GAMES BEGIN!
