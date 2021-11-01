Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Should captains have such autonomy?': Compton claims Kohli's 'prickly relation with Ashwin' keeping spinner out of team
cricket

'Should captains have such autonomy?': Compton claims Kohli's 'prickly relation with Ashwin' keeping spinner out of team

Former England cricketer Nick Compton also raised questions over India not picking R Ashwin in the playing XI, despite showing good form in the warm-up game.
Virat Kohli and Nick Compton collage.(AP/File)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 02:28 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Before the start of the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli's India were deemed to be one of the favourites to win the tournament. All the members of the India squad played in the Indian Premier League in UAE before the start of the tournament, giving them plenty of time to get adjusted to the conditions.

India also went on to win their warm-up games against Australia and England emphatically, signalling a strong form. But it has been a poor start to their campaign, as they lost their opening match against Pakistan by 10 wickets and then suffered another loss to New Zealand by 8 wickets on Sunday.

Also read: Kapil Dev reacts to Kohli's 'we were not brave enough' comment

India, after being asked to bat first by Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson, could only muster 110/7 in 20 overs, a target which was chased down by New Zealand in just 14.3 overs.

The questions are being raised on India changing their batting order - demoting Rohit Sharma at no. 3 and sending Ishan Kishan to open alongside KL Rahul. Former England cricketer Nick Compton also raised questions over India not picking R Ashwin in the playing XI, despite showing good form in the warm-up game.

RELATED STORIES

 

"I just don’t understand how Kohli’s prickly relationship with Ashwin is allowed to keep him out of Indian teams?" Compton wrote in a tweet.

"Do you think Captains should be allowed such autonomy?" he further added.

This is not the first time the Indian team has faced criticism for not selecting Ashwin in the playing XI. A similar criticism was levelled at Kohli and Indian selectors during the Test series against England in August.

This is what Compton pointed out to a fan who criticised Compton for his tweet and said that “Indian cricket is going through a tough time now”.

“They shouldn’t be??? You have 2 billion people to chose from? How on earth does Thakur play test cricket and this? There is no chance in the world he is a better cricketer than Ashwin," Compton replied.

India will next face off against Afghanistan on Wednesday

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Very weak statement': Kapil reacts to Kohli's ‘we weren’t brave enough' comment

Rohit was told we don't trust you vs Boult: Gavaskar on India's batting order

'Virtually ensured India won't make it to next stage': Sehwag on India's loss

We benefited immensely from Santner's spell in middle overs: Ish Sodhi
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP