T20 World Cup: Should India have played R Ashwin against New Zealand? Jasprit Bumrah has his say

After New Zealand bowling attack left India's batting order clueless in their T20 World Cup match on Sunday, the onus to bring Virat Kohli's men back in the contest was upon the bowling unit. India could only post 110/7 in 20 overs, setting a target of 111 for the Kiwis to chase, which proved to be an easy task in the end.

New Zealand chased down the total in just 14.3 overs, winning the match by 8 wickets. Daryl Mitchell hammered 49 runs in 35 balls to set up the chase for his team.

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, who picked two wickets and gave 19 runs in his four overs, the remaining of India's bowling unit failed to contain the Kiwis. Questions are being raised once again whether India should have played R Ashwin in the match, as both Mohammed Shami, and Shardul Thakur proved to be extremely expensive with the ball.

On being asked about the same at the post-match press conference, Bumrah said that there are a lot of things India could have done better in hindsight, but the results could have still been the same.

“In hindsight, we can say a lot of things. In hindsight we could have wished to score a lot more runs or got, lost more wickets. Obviously, he (Ravichandran Ashwin) is an experienced bowler, he adds a lot of value in our bowling attack whenever he comes,” the India pacer said in a reply to a questioned posed by news agency ANI.

"But in hindsight, it is very difficult as I told you there is dew in second innings and when the balls don't grip the options becomes very rare and very little. In hindsight you may say he might have made a difference but it is too difficult to judge right now," he added.

"I think as a batting unit what we were trying to do is we know in the second innings dew does play a massive role so we tried to give us a cushion to have some extra runs," Bumrah said.

"In doing that, we played a lot of attacking shots and that didn't come off today as we know that in second innings batting does get easier.

"In sports, there are good days and there are bad days. I try not to get very high when good days happen and not very low when low (bad) days happen. Try to stay strong and move forward. That's what I can say," Bumrah signed off.

