Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by four wickets
cricket

T20 World Cup: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by four wickets

Chasing 143 for victory, South Africa reached the target with one ball to spare in their Super 12 Group 2 match, in which Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva also picked up a hat-trick.
T20 World Cup: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by four wickets(AP)
Updated on Oct 30, 2021 07:31 PM IST
PTI | , Sharjah [uae]

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in their T20 World Cup match here on Saturday.

Chasing 143 for victory, South Africa reached the target with one ball to spare in their Super 12 Group 2 match, in which Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva also picked up a hat-trick.

HIGHLIGHTS| HOW SOUTH AFRICA PIPPED SRI LANKA

David Miller smashed an unbeaten 23 after skipper Temba Bavuma's 46-run knock.

Earlier, opener Pathum Nissanka struck a fine half-century before South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for 142.

Invited to bat by South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma, Nissanka top-scored for Sri Lanka with a 57-ball 72.

He hit six boundaries and three sixes.

For South Africa, left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3/17) and Dwaine Pretorius (3/17) took three wickets each while Anrich Nortje accounted for two SL batters.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka: 142 all out in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 72, Charith Asalanka 21; Tabraiz Shamsi 3/17, Dwaine Pretorius 3/17).

South Africa: 146/6 in 19.5 overs (Temba Bavuma 46, David Miller 23 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 3/20, Dushmantha Chameera 2/27).

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
south africa sri lanka
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Onus on India’s seamers to get early wickets

'He doesn’t go to NCA, treats himself to MI staff; so nobody really knows'

‘Put pressure on him & counter that’: Kohli on Boult's warning ahead of IND v NZ

PAK PM Imran Khan congratulates AFG for their spirited show against his nation
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP