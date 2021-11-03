Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka future in safe hands despite early exit, says Arthur

The 2014 champions came through the qualifiers and lost three of their four Super 12 stage games to see their semi-final hopes evaporate.
T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka future in safe hands despite early exit, says Arthur(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Reuters | , Dubai

Sri Lanka are out of the semi-final race at the Twenty20 World Cup but coach Mickey Arthur is convinced the future of cricket in that country is in safe hands with the emergence of young talents such as "superstar" Wanindu Hasaranga.

The young team under Dasun Shanaka did not go without a fight, however, especially against unbeaten Group I leaders England, and second-placed South Africa.

"We've shaken up the World Cup. I think we have," Arthur told a news conference ahead of Friday's final group match against holders West Indies.

"I think we've pushed teams. The disappointing thing for me is, in every game we've played of the last three, whether it be Australia, be that South Africa and be that England, we've had opportunities to win the game."

"We're not going to qualify this year but Sri Lankan cricket is now in good hands."

The South Africa-born coach said the players were "absolutely shattered" after giving their best and still falling short, but he would rather look at the larger picture.

"In coaching, we always talk about roots to grow and wings to fly. I think we've allowed them wings to fly.

"I sit back and I look at what these guys are going to offer Sri Lankan cricket in the future ... I'm really excited about what their future has in store for Sri Lankan cricket."

He identified nine talented players, the most prominent being Hasaranga, who became the top Twenty20 bowler in the latest official rankings released on Wednesday.

"Every time I see him with a ball or see him with a bat or in the field, he excites me as a cricketer," Arthur said of the leg-spinner who is the tournament's leading wicket-taker, with 14 of them from seven matches.

"He's riding the crest of a wave ... He works unbelievably hard at his game and doesn't leave anything to chance in terms of his preparation.

"I couldn't be happier with where he is at the moment. He's a genuine world superstar at the moment," added Arthur.

