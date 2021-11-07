'Just want him to be fit for the game' - Gavaskar picks 'key element' for Afghanistan against New Zealand

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar wants Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be fit for the crucial T20 World Cup match against New Zealand, having missed out the last two fixtures in the tournament owing to an injury.

Mujeeb last played for Afghanistan in the match against Scotland where he picked a record-scripting five-wicket haul, which included three wickets in one over. However he picked up a niggle thereafter to miss the matches against Pakistan and India, both of which Afghanistan lost to slip to the fourth spot in the points table with just two wins.

Gavaskar feels that the addition of Mujeeb will strengthen the attack against New Zealand, who stand second in the table with three wins in four games. Hailing him as a "key element", the veteran feels that the three-man spin attack could hurt New Zealand subsequently adding to India's chances of making the semi-final.

"I just want Mujeeb to be fit for that game. That would mean an additional mystery spinner against New Zealand. If he along with Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi can weave their magic then...Yesterday against Afghanistan India got a little toe in. Now they will have to hold forte. If Afghanistan beat New Zealand, they have smashed the door. Mujeeb is going to be such a key element for that game because he is very difficult to pick just like Varun Chakravarthy and he has got a little more experience than him. So he and Rashid Khan are going to be the key," he said in conversation with Star Sports after India's eight-wicket win against Scotland on Friday in Dubai.

India bounced back with two resounding wins - by eight wickets against both Afghanistan and Scotland - to keep their semi-final hopes alive after suffering defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand. They presently stand third in the Group 2 table. However, their fate lies in the hands of their neighbours, Afghanistan.

India will have their eyes on the Sunday game between Afghanistan and New Zealand. If Nabi's men can pull off the upset against the Blackcaps, India, with a superior net run-rate than the two nations, will have a big opportunity to sneak past them and join Pakistan in the semis, given they beat Namibia in their final group game.

