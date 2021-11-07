Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Superb athleticism! Daryl Mitchell pulls off stunning fielding effort to save six during T20 World Cup game - VIDEO

Mitchell made a superb fielding effort to stop a six during the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
Daryl Mitchell makes a superb fielding effort(Twitter grab)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 05:53 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

New Zealand cricketer Daryl Mitchell almost pulled off the catch of the tournament before making a superb fielding effort to stop a six during the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Against a back of a length delivery from James Neesham in the final delivery, Rashid Khan went backfoot to pull it over deep mid-wicket. It look well set to clear the ropes for the maximum but Mitchell made a terrific effort in the deep displaying superb athleticism to stop it and reduce it to just two runs.

With his eyes on the ball, he made a full-length dive, held onto the ball with one hand, arching backwards. But threw the ball back in before landing onto the ropes. Mitchell then regained composure to throw the ball back to the wicketkeeper as Rashid only managed to take two runs.

Rashid was eventually dismissed in the final delivery of that over as Afghanistan finished with 124 for eight.

Najibullah Zadran's 73 played a key role in guiding Afghanistan to that score while Trent Boult was the pick if the bowlers with his 3 for 17.

New Zealand are aiming to beat Afghanistan to qualify for the semis. A defeat would hand India the advantage, who are yet to play Namibia in the their final Group 2 game.

