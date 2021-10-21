T20 World Cup: 'They have got all bases covered' - Steve Smith lauds 'terrific' India squad

Australia batsman Steve Smith believes that India have a good chance of lifting the T20 World Cup as they have a 'terrific' squad and have experience of playing in the UAE conditions, having played in the Indian Premier League not too long ago. Smith's remarks came after he smashed 57 runs in 48 balls in the warm-up game against India to help Australia post 152/5 in 20 overs.

India batters chased down the total easily in 17.5 overs with 9 wickets in hand as Rohit Sharma struck an unbeaten 60 runs in 41 balls.

Speaking after Australia's innings, Smith praised the Indian squad and said that Virat Kohli & co. have covered all their bases for the tournament.

"They're a terrific side, they've got all bases covered and some serious match-winners," Smith was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

“They've all been playing in these conditions the last couple of months with the IPL (Indian Premier League). So they'll be used to that,” he added.

Speaking on Australia's innings, he added: "Obviously never easy when you're three down in the first three overs, you have to rebuild for a period there. I thought we did that pretty well, the partnerships with Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) and Stoin (Marcus Stoinis) were important."

On being asked about his own performance in the match after an insipid show in the IPL, Smith said: “I feel like I have been hitting the ball really well. I haven’t obviously played too many games at the IPL, but I spent a lot of time in the nets working on things and getting used to the conditions, which has been nice.

“It’s a lot cooler than it was a month or so ago which is nice, but I feel like I am in a good place with my game and hopefully the guys have got a bit out of these last two hit-outs and are ready to go for game one.”

“In tournament play you want to be playing your best cricket at the back end,” he said.

“But you want to be playing good enough to get to that point," he signed off.

