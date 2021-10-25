'They not only beat them, but shredded them by ten wickets': Atherton calls India's loss to Pakistan a 'hammering'

It was a long time coming, but was worth the wait. It took Pakistan nearly three decades and 13 matches to end their barren run against India at World Cups. And what a way to do it. Led by the charismatic Babar Azam, Pakistan annihilated India by 10 wickets in their T20 World Cup opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday to snap their losing streak at the biggest cricketing tournament in the world.

Reacting to the outcome of the match, former England captain Michael Atherton weighed down in the result, calling India's defeat in the blockbuster match a 'hammering'. Atherton pointed out that the prayers of the Pakistan cricket fans paid off as their team not only beat India, but did it in a comprehensive manner.

"It is not hard to imagine the scenes across Pakistan, with families huddled around television sets in every city, town and village in the land saying a silent prayer in thanks," Atherton wrote in The Times.

"On a night that Pakistan supporters will remember for the rest of their lives, their team beat India for the first time in a World Cup match at the 13th time of asking. Not just beat them, but shredded them by ten wickets with 13 balls to spare. It was a hammering."

In what turned out to be a rather comfortable chase, Babar and Mohammad Rizwan blasted half-centuries as Pakistan steamrolled India, gunning down 152 with more than two overs to spare. For India, who were asked to bat, captain Virat Kohli top-scored with a 49-ball 57, but it wasn't enough to prevent Pakistan from registering a memorable win.

Babar remained unbeaten on 68 while Rizwan was 79 not out, as their 150-plus undefeated partnership helped Pakistan to their maiden 10-wicket win in T20 internationals. Incidentally, it was also India's first-ever 10-wicket loss in T20Is.