T20 World Cup: Trent Boult hopes to 'mirror' Shaheen Afridi's performance against India

Shaheen Afridi had dismissed Rohit Sharma for a duck and KL Rahul for just three inside the powerplay before returning for his final over to dismiss captain Virat Kohli.
New Zealand's Trent Boult gestures to teammates before bowling his last over during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Sharjah(AP)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 02:16 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

A week after Shaheen Afridi's devastating new-ball spell in Dubai, India will be up against yet another left-arm pacer in Trent Boult when they face New Zealand in a battle for survival in the ongoing T20 World Cup. And the New Zealand pacer hopes to emulate what his Pakistani counterpart dished out against the Indians in their historic 10-wicket win last Sunday (October 24).

Afridi had dismissed Rohit Sharma for a duck and KL Rahul for just three inside the powerplay before returning for his final over to dismiss captain Virat Kohli. Boult will aim to 'mirror' Afridi's show against India on Sunday in Dubai.

"I suppose it depends on when I get the ball, I am not sure what the plan is with what overs certain bowlers are bowling. The way Shaheen bowled against India was amazing, but yeah India has quality batters, early wickets are the focus for us but we need to be nice and accurate of where we are trying to put the ball. Hopefully, it swings around a little bit and I can mirror what Shaheen did the other night," said Boult while replying to an ANI query during a virtual pre-match press conference.

Boult has previously dismissed Rohit twice in three innings in T20Is, conceding 15 runs in 11 deliveries.

"Boys are pretty upbeat, excited about the chance of taking on India tomorrow night. Not the best start for us against Pakistan who obviously played some pretty good cricket. Boys are excited and we are looking forward to the challenge that India brings," said the left-arm pacer.

"Whatever we do first, we need to do it well. India brings a lot of challenges, they are a quality side. But with the ball, we just need to be clear in our options on how to shut these people down and obviously give them a bigger chase as possible if we bat first. We look forward to taking it on," he added.

