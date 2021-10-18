Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: Under ICC's international commitments can't refuse to play Pakistan, says BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla
cricket

T20 World Cup: Under ICC's international commitments can't refuse to play Pakistan, says BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Monday said India will have to play arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup as no team can refuse to play another side in a tournament organised by ICC.
BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla. (AFP)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 09:51 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Monday said India will have to play arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup as no team can refuse to play another side in a tournament organised by International Cricket Council (ICC).

There were talks that the BCCI and the government should reconsider playing Pakistan in the ICC men's T20 World Cup as in the past few days, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a spate of targeted killings of civilians especially non-locals. Shukla said while strict action should be taken against terror organisations, the match against Pakistan has to be played as it is an ICC tournament.

"We strongly condemn killings in (Jammu and Kashmir). Strict action should be taken against terror organisations. As far as the match (T20 WC IND vs PAK) is concerned, under ICC's international commitments you can't refuse to play against anyone. You've to play with teams in ICC tournaments," Rajeev Shukla who is also the Congress leader told ANI.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the much-awaited high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup will take place on October 24 in Dubai. In Group 2, India will then face New Zealand and Afghanistan, the emerging force in T20 cricket, plus the winners of Group B and runners-up from Group A.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup rajeev shukla bcci india vs pakistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

T20 World Cup: Campher grabs 4 in 4 balls as Ireland beat Netherlands

Beneficiaries of BCCI's heavy financial hand are constantly being short-changed

Kohli names India's opening pair for T20 WC, reveals where he will bat

'Take my bed, I will sleep on the floor': When Dhoni's gesture floored Pandya
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP