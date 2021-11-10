T20 World Cup: Unusual feeling, says Matthew Hayden on being in Pakistan camp for semi-final against Australia

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Matthew Hayden admitted that it will be a “very unusual” feeling for him when Pakistan take on Australia in the semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Matthew Hayden.(YouTube/PCB)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 09:48 PM IST
ANI | , Dubai

Pakistan batting consultant Matthew Hayden on Wednesday said that coaching Pakistan against Australia is a "very unusual" feeling.

Pakistan and Australia will be locking horns against each other in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday here at the Dubai International Stadium.

"It is a very unusual feeling, I was a warrior for Australian cricket for over two decades, so that does give me the benefit of having wonderful insights not only into these players but also into the culture of cricket in Australia," said Hayden, as per an ICC release.

"I guess from my point of view there is the challenge of the heart, the challenge of the mind in terms of what's going to happen over the next 24 hours, but I'll also say very proudly that it's been wonderful to be a part of Pakistan cricket," he added.

Pakistan have had lots of stars as they emerged from Group 2 of the Super 12s unbeaten and Hayden believes Fakhar Zaman could be the next to go stratospheric.

"Fakhar has I think been the standout outfielder for our team, as well. He saves literally five to 10 runs every game, and five to 10 runs within a T20 concept and batting lineup, including your own runs maybe 20s and 30s here and there, which means that overall he's just been such an important part of the side," said Hayden.

"Don't be surprised if you see something incredibly special from him tomorrow, as well, because he is smashing the ball in the nets," he added. (ANI)

