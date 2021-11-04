'We saw him doing well in IPL': Virat Kohli explains R Ashwin's importance after commanding win over Afghanistan

After India's harrowing eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup on Sunday last week, questions were raised on the selectors and India captain Virat Kohli for not including Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI. It was India's second straight defeat in the tournament after they lost the opening match by 10 wickets against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Ashwin had missed both the matches, so questions were raised on the reasons behind India's insistence to include Varun Chakaravarthy over Ashwin, when the former was unable to make an impact.

But on Wednesday, with Chakaravarthy feeling a niggle, Ashwin was included in the playing XI against Afghanistan, and the right-arm off-spinner made an instant impact.

Ashwin picked two wickets and gave just 14 runs in his four overs as India restricted Afghanistan to 144/7 in 20 overs, winning the match by 66 runs. Speaking after India's big win, skipper Kohli, at the toss, described Ashwin's return as the "biggest positive" for Team India from the match.

"The return of Ash (is the biggest positive), we saw him doing well in the IPL and when he does this, we get control in the middle overs. That's what I'm most pleased about (today)," said Kohli.

With the win, India managed to climb to a positive Net Run Rate margin, and Kohli agreed it was something the Indian camp had their eyes on before the match.

"We don't always decide early to go hard, but we do back ourselves and when we do get going, we know what we can do. Well, yes that is the plan (to keep playing this way) but as I said, sometimes you just give in to the pressure. The other teams bowled really well to us. Yes, it (net run rate) was to be honest. We are always positive, and so were thinking about it," Kohli said.

