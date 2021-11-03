T20 World Cup: Aakash Chopra makes 2 changes in India XI for Afghanistan tie; suggests where Ishan Kishan should play

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has suggested two changes to the Team India XI for the game against Afghanistan, which will be played later tonight at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. India's T20 World Cup campaign is left in tatters after losses to Pakistan and New Zealand, and the side faces a must-win situation in their remaining three games of the Super 12s.

Chopra, on his official Twitter profile, wrote that Rahul Chahar should be included in the squad for Varun Chakravarthy. The ‘mystery spinner’ has failed to leave a mark in his first major international tournament so far, remaining wicketless in two games.

Chahar, meanwhile, is yet to play in the edition.

The former Indian opener also said that Suryakumar Yadav should replace Ishan Kishan if the former is fit to play in the game. Surya had missed the second game of India's campaign against New Zealand due to a back spasm, but returned to training on Tuesday and also batted in the nets.

“I’ll make 2 changes to the playing XI today if SKY is fit & available. If not, one change in the XI & one tactical. Rahul Chahar in place of Varun C (Chakravarthy), SKY in place of Ishan…if SKY is unavailable, Ishan to bat in the middle order,” Chopra wrote.

India had faced a decimating 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in their opening game of the campaign, before conceding an 8-wicket defeat to Kane Williamson's side last Sunday. The side now requires New Zealand and Afghanistan to lose one game while ensuring a higher Net Run Rate than the two.

On Tuesday, Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup from Group 2.