'Take pride in the fact that I represented Sri Lanka in 7 World Cups': Thisara Perera

Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera has said he takes pride in the fact that he featured in seven cricket World Cups for his side during his 11-year long glittering career.

Perera on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket. The all-rounder in his 'Letter' submitted to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announcing his retirement, said that he feels the time is right for him to step aside and pave the way for younger and more talented players to take on the reigns.

The former Sri Lanka ODI and T20I captain also said that this is also the right time for him to follow on his personal goals and family life.

Perera thanked the team captains he has served under during his international career, teammates, both past and present, the Executive Committees of Sri Lanka Cricket, management, and the staff of Sri Lanka Cricket, for the support they extended to him during his career.

"I take pride in the fact that I was able to represent Sri Lanka in seven cricket World Cups and be a contributing member of the 2014 T20 World Cup win against India in Bangladesh. Easily the highlight of my life,'' Perera said in his letter as per SLC.

SLC wished the former captain the very best in his future commitments and dearly value the immeasurable services rendered by him to the game.

The left-handed batsman was known more for his antics in the white-ball format. He represented Sri Lanka in 166 ODIs, smashing 2,338 runs. In the 50-over format, he also scalped 175 wickets. Talking about his T20I career, he picked 51 wickets while producing 1,204 runs.