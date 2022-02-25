Tamil Nadu's Baba twins make unprecedented first class record with centuries in Ranji Trophy match

Tamil Nadu's Baba Aparajith and Baba Indrajith on Thursday made history by becoming the first set of Indian twins to score centuries in the same match for the same team in first class cricket. It was Aparajith's 10th first class century and Indrajith's 11th as the siblings put Tamil Nadu firmly control on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy fixture against Chattisgarh.

Indrajith eventually fell on 127 while Aparajith was uinbeaten on 101 at the end of the day's play with Tamil Nadu on 308/4. The pair put up a partnership of 205 runs for the third wicket.

Indrajith and Aparajith had scored tons in the same class match before, although they were playing in different teams at the time. Aparajith was representing India Red while Indrajith was playing for India Green in a Duleep Trophy match in which both players scored centuries.

On Monday, the siblings employed different tactics to score their runs. While Aparajith faced 197 balls for his 101, Indrajith reached 127 in just 141 balls. Aparajith hit two sixes and eight fours in his innings and while Indrajith did not hit a six, he managed to find the boundary as many as 21 times in the match.

"Batting with each other has always been fun right from the time we took up the sport as kids. We root for each other always. While the last time we scored hundreds in a match --it was for different teams --but doing so in the same match and that too for Tamil Nadu is a truly special feeling altogether," Indrajith told TOI.

"He was striking the ball so fluently and I didn't want to do anything silly. With the wicket on the slower side, the idea was to settle down before playing my shots," Aparajith said.