Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh's star opener, announces retirement from T20Is

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement from T20Is on Sunday, drawing curtains on a 15-year long career in the shortest format. Iqbal took to his official Facebook page to announce his decision, following Bangladesh's 3-0 series victory in the ODI series against West Indies.

"Consider me retired from T-20 international from today," Tamim wrote.

The Bangladesh star represented the side in 78 T20Is, scoring 1,758 runs at a strike rate of 116.96. His last appearance for Bangladesh in the shortest format of the game came over two years ago during a game against Zimbabwe in Mirpur.

In January, Tamim took a six-month long break from the format; however, he did take part in a domestic T20 tournament throughout this time. Tamim had also skipped the T20 World Cup last year but insisted that he hadn't retired from the format then.

Tamim's announcement came shortly after Bangladesh defeated West Indies by four wickets in the final ODI of the series, securing a 3-0 series victory. The Bangladesh opener was named the player of the series.

