Tamim Iqbal discharged from hospital after suffering heart attack, doctor provides update on cricket return

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 28, 2025 06:10 PM IST

The incident took place ahead of the match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club on Monday, and Tamim Iqbal felt uneasy before the game.

Former Bangladesh player Tamim Iqbal recently suffered a heart attack before a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match, and was admitted to a hospital. The former Bangladesh international has recovered and has been discharged from the hospital.

Tamim Iqbal underwent angioplasty and has been discharged from the KPJ Evercare Hospital.(AP)
Tamim Iqbal underwent angioplasty and has been discharged from the KPJ Evercare Hospital.(AP)

The incident took place ahead of the match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club on Monday, and the cricketer felt uneasy before the game.

According to reports, he underwent angioplasty and has been discharged from the KPJ Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. But it is still unsure if he will continue playing cricket or not. Meanwhile, the doctors have reportedly revealed that a medical board will meet in 3-4 months to discuss and decide if he can return to the sport.

Tamim was captaining Mohammed in that match and was present in the toss. But while fielding during the Shinepukur innings, he felt discomfort and was immediately treated by a medical team. Then a helicopter was called to fly him out.

The medical team also had to administer CPR and DC shock to the player. But the helicopter was unable to take him, and he was taken to the KPJ Hospital in Savar, where a stent was put into his heart and he was moved to the ICU.

Then on March 26, he was admitted to the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where doctors provided an update on Tamim's condition during a press conference.

“After observing his health condition, we have decided to discharge him today,” said a doctor, to reporters.

"We hope he will be able to return to cricket soon," he added.

Abdul Wadud Chowdhury, director of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, visited Tamim on Tuesday and gave a positive diagnosis.

“We were studying his heart's function through an eco cardiograph this morning. It shows everything is alright, as if there is no problem. But we must remember that this is a veil. An abnormal beat could be there again,” Chowdhury said in quotes carried by the Prothom Alo newspaper in Bangladesh.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Tamim Iqbal discharged from hospital after suffering heart attack, doctor provides update on cricket return
