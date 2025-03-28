Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shardul Thakur extends hand for handshake with Sanjiv Goenka, LSG owner bows to lordship instead after win vs SRH

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 28, 2025 04:48 PM IST

Sanjiv Goenka had a brilliant gesture for Shardul Thakur after the pacer's player-of-the-match performance against SRH on Thursday.

Lucknow Super Giants registered a dominant five-wicket win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial away match on Thursday, chasing a 191-run target in just 16.1 overs. While Nicholas Pooran was instrumental in the run-chase with a brilliant 70 off just 26 deliveries, the foundation for the victory was laid by pacer Shardul Thakur, who returned with impressive figures of 4/34 in four overs.

Sanjiv Goenka takes a bow at Shardul Thakur(LSG/X)
Sanjiv Goenka takes a bow at Shardul Thakur(LSG/X)

Shardul had originally remained unsold in the 2025 Indian Premier League auction but was included in the LSG squad as a last-minute entry owing to injuries in the pace attack. The senior bowler had picked two wickets in the side's first match against Delhi Capitals and continued on his brilliant run in Hyderabad on Thursday night. Following the match, LSG's owner Sanjiv Goenka reserved a heartfelt gesture for Shardul; as he came to meet the bowler, Goenka bowed in front of Shardul before giving him a hug.

Watch:

Left without a buyer at the auction with a base price of INR 2 crore, Shardul had already shifted focus to his upcoming County Championship stint with Essex. But fate had other plans; a sudden injury crisis at LSG saw them turn to Shardul as an emergency replacement for Mohsin Khan, who tore his ACL during the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The call came from none other than LSG mentor Zaheer Khan, marking the beginning of an unexpected turnaround for the seasoned all-rounder.

Now, just two matches into the season, Shardul has seized the Purple Cap, leading the wicket charts with six scalps at an economy of 8.83. While other franchises had expressed interest, it was LSG who made the first move, and it’s proving to be a masterstroke.

"See, I feel all these things keep happening in the cricket. It was just one bad day in the auction, I didn't get picked by any of the franchises. But unfortunately, there were a few injuries here and there, and there were a few inquiries about whether I could join the camp," Thakur told the host broadcaster during the innings break after assisting LSG in restricting SRH to 190/9.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Shardul Thakur extends hand for handshake with Sanjiv Goenka, LSG owner bows to lordship instead after win vs SRH
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On