Tanzania vs Nigeria Live Score: Match 11 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023 to start at 06:00 PM

Tanzania vs Nigeria Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023. Match will start on 26 Nov 2023 at 06:00 PM

Venue : United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek



Tanzania squad -

Abhik Patwa, Dhrumit Atul, Ivan Selemani, Akhil Anil, Kassim Nassoro Mussa, Mohamed Simba, Mohamed Yunusu Issa, Sanjay Kumar Thakor, Abdallah Jabiri, Amal Rajeevan, Mohamed Omary, Ally Mpeka Kimote, Harsheed Chohan, Johnson Nyambo, Salum Jumbe Ally, Yalinde Nkanya

Nigeria squad -

Akhere Isesele, Daniel Ajekun, Sesan Adedeji, Isaac Okpe, Prosper Useni, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Ademola Onikoyi, Ashmit Shreshta, Sulaimon Runsewe, Chiemelie Udekwe, Isaac Danladi, Joshua Asia, Peter Aho, Sylvester Okpe, Taiwo Mohammed

Tanzania vs Nigeria Live Score, Match 11 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023