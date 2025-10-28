Taskin Ahmed’s six turns into a disaster; smashes ball over the ropes, but gets out in dramatic fashion

Bangladesh tailender Taskin Ahmed got out in a bizarre fashion on the last ball of the 1st T20I against the West Indies while his team suffered a 16-run defeat at Chattogram. Bangladesh struggled to keep up with the energy and power of the West Indies in the series opener, falling short in all departments. However, Taskin's dismissal gave the bizarre climax to the match. Taskin was dismissed hit-wicket against West Indies in first T20I.(Fancode screengrabs)

With 17 needed off the final ball, Bangladesh’s hopes had already faded when Romario Shepherd bowled a full delivery. Taskin stepped deep to heave it over mid-wicket, sending it soaring beyond the ropes, but he was given out. He had gone too far back, clipping the stumps and dislodging the bails just as he made contact, while he connected the ball over the ropes.

Bangladesh ended up losing the clash by 16 runs despite late efforts from Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who scored 33 runs. They were folded for 149 in 19.4 overs, undone by a string of rash shots from their top and middle order. Jason Holder led the charge with figures of 3 for 31, while Jayden Seales wrapped up the tail with an equally impressive 3 for 32.

“Needed to execute our slog overs a bit better”: Litton Das

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das reflected on his team’s defeat against the West Indies, admitting that missed chances with the ball and poor execution in the death overs proved costly despite moments of strong performance throughout the match.

“They batted really well in the first 10 overs. The wicket was on the slower side and if we had taken early wickets, they would have been under pressure. We needed to execute our slog overs a bit better and that is the main thing we will focus going into the next game. The way Shamim batted was a bit disappointing, he needed to take responsibility at that stage. We bowled really well whole match except for the last over. They (West Indies) took some really good catches as well,” Litton Das said after the match.

Earlier, Windies skipper Shai Hope and Rovman Powell — 51 runs in the last three overs — lifted the West Indies to a challenging total of 165-3. Meanwhile, Taskin was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh with two wickets in his kitty.