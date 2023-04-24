Tata Sports Club win MCA Corporate Trophy

Tata Sports Club and Space Sports Club won the A and B division titles respectively of the MCA Corporate Trophy. Tata SC rode on contributions from Anand Bias and Varun Lavande to beat Dr DY Patil SA "A" by eight wickets in the A division final.

Representative image

Brief scores: A Division: Dr DY Patil SA “A” 180/6 (Ayaz Khan 33, Naushad Shaikh 32, Parth Sahani 32, Chinmay Sutar 30; Mohit Awasthi 2/41, Atif Attarwala 2/24) lost to Tata SC 182/2 in 14.3 overs (Anand Bias 76*, Varun Lavande 76; Vipul Krishna 2/30) by 8 wkts; B Division: DTDC Express Ltd 105 in 19.5 overs (Gopendra Bohra 3/11) lost to Space SC 111/3 in 14.2 overs (Siddharth Akre 49*) by 7 wkts.

Raj Singh Dungarpur U-15 Cup brief scores: Salgaonkar SS 74 in 19.4 overs lost to Ageas Federal Vengsarkar Cricket Academy 77/4 in 16.2 overs (Prachit Amkar 37) by 6 wkts; Ours Cricket Academy 183/2 (Elton Soares 65*, Darsh Thesia 31) beat CCI Kids Academy 117/8 (Sumer Singh 38) by 65 runs; Mumbai CC 150/5 (Saif Khan 47*, Kartik Kumar 49) beat Avinash Salvi Foundation 79/9 (Shravan Hazare 40; Kartik Kumar 4/9) by 71 runs.

MFA League: Air India down Mumbai Customs

Dwight D’Abreao struck as Air India earned a 1-0 win against Mumbai Customs in an Elite (Corporate) Division match of the MFA League.

Results: Elite (Corporate) Division: Air India 1 (Dwight D’Abreo) beat Mumbai Customs 0; Third Division: D’Souza FA 5 (Kush Karia 2, Zeus Balsara, Saddam Hussain, Kaushal Singh ) beat FC Cosmos 1 (Abhay Salve); St. Rock FC 2 (Harsh Ratne, OG-Atitesh M) beat First Goal FC 0; First Division: Miners FC 3 (Kush Gohil 2, Swayam Jain) beat Worli SC 2 (Ketan Khadka, Rosaria Dias); Super (Corporate) Division: Britacel Silicones SC 4 (Evren D’Souza 2, Clyde Fernandes, Shrinivas Jogu) beat Naval Dockyard 2 (Kalpesh S.).

Divecha, Daga enter doubles final

Bombay Gymkhana’s Naheed Divecha and Shailesh outplayed Dilip Sukhatankar (Vanita Samaj) and Satinder Malhotra (Balkanji Bari) 21-9, 21-9 to enter the UNI doubles final of the GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club badminton tournament. In the final, they will take on Bibash Chatterjee (Catholic Gym) and Yogesh Sanghvi (Jolly Gym) who beat Bombay Gym’s Gautam Ashra and Naval Kumar 22-20, 21-14.

