Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / T.B.C. vs T.B.C. Live Score: 3rd Place Play-off of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023 to start at 12:00 PM
Live

T.B.C. vs T.B.C. Live Score: 3rd Place Play-off of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023 to start at 12:00 PM

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 17, 2023 11:10 AM IST

T.B.C. vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Place Play-off of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023. Match will start at 12:00 PM

T.B.C. vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Place Play-off of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023. Match will start on 17 Dec 2023 at 12:00 PM
Venue : Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe

T.B.C. squad -

T.B.C. vs T.B.C. Live Score, 3rd Place Play-off of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 17 Dec 2023 11:10 AM
    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Place Play-off of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023

    T.B.C. vs T.B.C. Match Details
    3rd Place Play-off of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023 between T.B.C. and T.B.C. to be held at Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe at 12:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
T.B.C. T.B.C. ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.