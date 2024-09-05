Explore
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
New Delhi 28oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi280C
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    TODAY
    Team CTeam C
    V/s
    Team DTeam D
    05 Sep, 202409:30 AM
    Live

    Team C vs Team D Live Score: Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 5, 2024 8:40 AM IST
    Team C vs Team D Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024. Match will start at 09:30 AM
    Team C vs Team D Live Score, Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024
    Team C vs Team D Live Score, Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024

    Team C vs Team D Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 05 Sep 2024 at 09:30 AM
    Venue : Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur

    Team C squad -
    Baba Indrajith, Rajat Patidar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Suryakumar Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Abishek Porel, Aryan Juyal, Himanshu Chauhan, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Warrier, Umran Malik, Vijaykumar Vyshak
    Team D squad -
    Atharva Taide, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Shreyas Iyer, Yash Dubey, Akash Sengupta, Axar Patel, Saransh Jain, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat, Aditya Thakare, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 5, 2024 8:40 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024

    Team C vs Team D Match Details
    Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024 between Team C and Team D to be held at Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Team C vs Team D Live Score: Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes