Team C vs Team D Live Score: Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM
Team C vs Team D Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 05 Sep 2024 at 09:30 AM
Venue : Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
Team C squad -
Baba Indrajith, Rajat Patidar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Suryakumar Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Abishek Porel, Aryan Juyal, Himanshu Chauhan, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Warrier, Umran Malik, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Team D squad -
Atharva Taide, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Shreyas Iyer, Yash Dubey, Akash Sengupta, Axar Patel, Saransh Jain, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat, Aditya Thakare, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande...Read More
Team C vs Team D Match Details
Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024 between Team C and Team D to be held at Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.