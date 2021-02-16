Home / Cricket / Team India break 34-year-old record with victory against England in Chennai
Team India break 34-year-old record with victory against England in Chennai

India vs England: The win eclipsed India 279-run victory of England in Leeds in June 1986, and is now the biggest victory margin against the Three Lions.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:04 PM IST
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON TUESDAY, Feb. 16, 2021** Chennai: Indian captain Virat Kohli with teammates during the 4th day of the second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. India won the match by 137 runs. (BCCI/PTI Photo) (PTI02_16_2021_000041B)(PTI)

India needed to make a strong statement in the 2nd Test, after going down meekly in the opener against England, and they did by pulling off a convincing 317-run win. The fact that the victory was made possible by the stupendous all-round efforts of Chennai's favourite 'cricketing son' Ravichandran Ashwin was a huge matter of celebration for the fans, who were allowed inside a cricket stadium in over a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ashwin scored a second innings century and picked up 8 wickets in the match, including a fifer in the first innings, to help India achieve a win, that was their biggest in term of runs against England. It was India's fifth biggest win, by runs, overall.

Other notable contributions came from opener Rohit Sharma and left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who was playing his debut Test. Rohit's belligerent 161 in the first innings gave India the upper hand on a tricky surface. Axar put the final nail in England's coffin with a fifer in the second innings.

India's biggest victory margins, by runs, against England

Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant scored valuable half centuries in the first innings while Virat Kohli scored a masterful 62 in the second innings. The win eclipsed India 279-run victory of England in Leeds in June 1986, and is now the biggest victory margin against the Three Lions.

India had beaten England by 246 runs in Visakhapatnam in 2016 and the Chennai win eclipsed that too.

The next Test match is a day-night affair which will start from February 24 in Ahmedabad.

