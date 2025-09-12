Team India breaks silence on playing against Pakistan amid boycott calls: ‘Once the BCCI says…’

Team India's assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak said that his team's focus remains on playing well against Pakistan in the Group A match of the Men's Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium, and there is no chatter about the outside noise within the camp. As the contest inches closer, the boycott calls are growing with each passing minute, as several fans in India are not pleased with the decision to play against Pakistan after the terror attack in Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor. India could likely face Pakistan thrice in Asia Cup 2025

Social media is abuzz with BCCI criticism for agreeing to play against Pakistan despite national sentiments. Before the start of the eight-team tournament, the Indian government made its policy public, allowing teams to play against Pakistan in multilateral events.

After the terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 tourists, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Many believed that India would take a solid stand in multi-lateral events as well; however, the belief was busted when the Asia Cup schedule was revealed.

India might potentially play against Pakistan three times in the Asia Cup. The group stage match will go ahead on Sunday, and the two teams might then square off in the Super 4s and the final, if they make it that far.

India's batting coach, Kotak, emphasised the need for his team to stay focused on the job at hand rather than hearing the outside noise.

“Once we are here to play, we are focused on playing cricket. I personally don't think there is anything on my mind apart from playing cricket. That is what we are focusing on,” Kotak told reporters in Dubai on Friday.

“I think for players and us, once the BCCI says and they are aligned with the government, we are here to prepare and play. It will be a competitive game. India versus Pakistan is always competitive, so we would rather focus on that,” he added.

The handshake saga

Earlier this week, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was trolled and criticised on social media after a video surfaced of him shaking hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha in the official captain's press conference.

Suryakumar was also spotted shaking hands with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi. After India's game against the UAE, Suryakumar had talked about how his team is excited about playing against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

According to several reports, the ticket sales for the upcoming India versus Pakistan contest are not encouraging and there are several of seats empty and are still up for grabs.

Several popular social media handles in India have already posted statements on X, confirming that they would be boycotting the game. It remains to be seen whether the TV ratings jump through the roof or they witness a decline, looking at the current mood in the country.