Team India issues concerning update on Rishabh Pant after he fails to take the field on two days: ‘Badly bruised’

India bowling coach Morne Morkel provided a concerning update on wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant after he failed to take the field on the second and third days of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The left-handed batter was hit on his wrist on the opening day of the second Test of the two-match series and had to retire hurt. However, the 28-year-old made his way back on the next day and went on to play a knock of 63 runs.

Morne Morkel provided an update on Rishabh Pant (HT_PRINT)

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Once India declared their innings at 503/9, one expected Pant to don the gloves. However, Dhruv Jurel did the wicketkeeping duties in the final few minutes of play before stumps on Day 2 and did the same for the entire duration of play on Day 3.

After stumps on Day 3, India's bowling coach was asked about an update on Pant, and it was then that the former South Africa speedster said that the wicketkeeper's shoulder was badly bruised.

Also Read: Why Rishabh Pant hasn’t taken the field on Day 3 of India vs Sri Lanka Colombo Test; Dhruv Jurel keeps wickets

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{{^usCountry}} “His shoulder is badly bruised. He will be assessed overnight. We want his experience behind the stumps because he reads the game really well,” Morkel told reporters on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “His shoulder is badly bruised. He will be assessed overnight. We want his experience behind the stumps because he reads the game really well,” Morkel told reporters on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking of Pant, the left-handed batter scored 63 runs off 89 balls in the first innings of the second Test and his innings was studded with six boundaries and two sixes.

How did Pant get injured?

Pant was forced to leave the field after suffering a painful blow to his wrist on the opening day of the second Test. The incident occurred during the opening delivery of the 58th over when Sri Lanka fast bowler Lahiru Kumara banged in a short ball.

The left-hander attempted to take on the delivery with a pull shot but failed to make clean contact, with the ball appearing to catch his glove. Pant immediately showed signs of discomfort and held the affected wrist. The impact appeared to have landed around the wrist bone.

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The physio then assessed Pant before applying an ice pack to the area to help limit swelling. After discussions involving the umpire, physio and Pant, the wicketkeeper eventually decided to walk towards the dressing room for further treatment. However, he returned the next day, taking down the Sri Lankan spinners before losing his wicket to Keshara Nuwantha.

Speaking of the second Test, Sri Lanka ended Day 3 at 265/8 with Sonal Dinusha holding fort for the hosts. The Islanders are still trailing India by 238 runs. Earlier, India declared their innings at 503/9, and the visitors' position was solidified by centuries from Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel.