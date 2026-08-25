Why Rishabh Pant hasn’t taken the field on Day 3 of India vs Sri Lanka Colombo Test; Dhruv Jurel keeps wickets

Fresh off his century on Day 2 of the second India vs Sri Lanka Test in Colombo, Dhruv Jurel is keeping wickets as the third day’s play began on Tuesday, with the hosts facing a daunting task. India’s regular wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant, has yet to take the field as a precautionary measure adopted by the team management following his injury on the opening day. Pant sustained a blow to his wrist and had to retire hurt. He returned on the second day to play an entertaining innings of 63 off 89 balls, with six fours and three sixes, before being dismissed by Keshara Nuwantha. India's Rishabh Pant cools himself on Day 2 of the 2nd Sri Lanka Test (PTI)

Pant decided against keeping duties in the closing stages of the day after India declared on 503/9. And believing it was better not to risk his wrist, the management perhaps felt it was wiser to keep Pant away from the demands of wicketkeeping, which requires him to regularly collect the ball.

Day 2 of the second Test belonged to the two Indian wicketkeepers. After India were jolted early when Asitha Fernando dismissed overnight batter Saransh Jain, Pant walked out with intent and went about his business as usual. Pant and Jurel stitched together a 112-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Even after Pant perished, Jurel kept going and completed his second Test hundred. He was on 95 when a spell of rain interrupted play and delayed his march to the milestone. At 99, Jurel felt the nerves, taking 13 balls to score the single that gave him his moment under the sun.