Why Rishabh Pant hasn’t taken the field on Day 3 of India vs Sri Lanka Colombo Test; Dhruv Jurel keeps wickets
No Rishabh Pant for India on Day 3 of the 2nd Sri Lanka Test in Colombo. Dhruv Jurel takes up wicketkeeping duties.
Fresh off his century on Day 2 of the second India vs Sri Lanka Test in Colombo, Dhruv Jurel is keeping wickets as the third day’s play began on Tuesday, with the hosts facing a daunting task. India’s regular wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant, has yet to take the field as a precautionary measure adopted by the team management following his injury on the opening day. Pant sustained a blow to his wrist and had to retire hurt. He returned on the second day to play an entertaining innings of 63 off 89 balls, with six fours and three sixes, before being dismissed by Keshara Nuwantha.
Pant decided against keeping duties in the closing stages of the day after India declared on 503/9. And believing it was better not to risk his wrist, the management perhaps felt it was wiser to keep Pant away from the demands of wicketkeeping, which requires him to regularly collect the ball.
Day 2 of the second Test belonged to the two Indian wicketkeepers. After India were jolted early when Asitha Fernando dismissed overnight batter Saransh Jain, Pant walked out with intent and went about his business as usual. Pant and Jurel stitched together a 112-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Even after Pant perished, Jurel kept going and completed his second Test hundred. He was on 95 when a spell of rain interrupted play and delayed his march to the milestone. At 99, Jurel felt the nerves, taking 13 balls to score the single that gave him his moment under the sun.
Jurel's thought process
Deep Dive
“I was there, and I was touring with India A (having made a century and a fifty in two), so I know, I am aware of the situation. While batting, I was just trying to bat in partnerships because, as the coach said, as the captain said--he always says to try to assess the condition, what the situation is asking from you, and just pick your pockets and play positively,” Jurel said after the end of play.
Irrespective of the outcome of the match, Jurel seems to have done enough to cement his place in the team. Well, that’s what one would assume, right? India’s next Test assignment is against New Zealand in October – a two-match series that is crucial to the Men in Blue’s chances of making the World Test Championship final. However, Jurel is not taking his place for granted.
"It is never stress-free because when you are representing India - and we are very grateful that we are representing India - butterflies are always there. It is just that starting phase, when you play your first 20-25 balls, what goes through your mind. Even though I scored a hundred today, tomorrow I will start from zero again, so that feeling remains," added Jurel.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More