Home / Cricket / India vs England: Team India returns to nets ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
cricket

India vs England: Team India returns to nets ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad

India currently lead the four-match Test series 2-1, and a win or draw in the final Test of the series will see them qualify for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship where they will face off against the New Zealand.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Axar Patel at nets.(BCCI/Twitter)

With the pink-ball Test conquered, the Indian cricket team returned to the nets on Sunday to train ahead of the highly-anticipated 4th Test match against Joe Root-led England side. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team lost the first Test 227 runs, but then bounced back into the series with a 227-win in the 2nd Test, and then following it up with a 10-wicket win in the 3rd Test in Ahmedabad.

India currently lead the four-match Test series 2-1, and a win or draw in the final Test of the series will see them qualify for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship where they will face off against the New Zealand.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sri Lanka appoint Australian Moody as director of cricket

Team India returns to nets ahead of 4th Test against England in Ahmedabad

'We know it will spin from ball 1': Foakes says England need to bat well in to

Andhra beat Jharkhand to finish as Group B leaders

The debate ahead of the 4th Test has largely revolved around the pitch in Ahmedabad, and it will be interesting to see how the surface behaves in the final Test with the red ball.

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official handle tweeted the photos from the training session and captioned the post as: "#TeamIndia members gearing up for the fourth and final Test against England."

In the ongoing series, Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin have been the standout performers and now in the fourth Test, skipper Kohli would look to come to the party and end his century-drought.

Kohli had last scored a century way back in 2019 in a day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england

Related Stories

cricket

Wasim Jaffer reacts to Ravichandran Ashwin's fiery press conference ahead of India vs England 4th Test in Ahmedabad

PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:52 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP