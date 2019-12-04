e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Team India’s new drill: ‘Chase’ or ‘Get Chased’ to increase speed, absorb pressure

At times, the queue in front had a handkerchief placed on the back of their shorts and those in the second line would try to chase down and pluck it out.

cricket Updated: Dec 04, 2019 19:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Virat Kohli with pacer Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma during a training session at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Virat Kohli with pacer Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma during a training session at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.(PTI)
         

The Indian cricket team’s training drills have undergone marked change in recent years and now there is a new fun drill introduced in order to enhance “running speed” of the players along with a sense of being able to withstand pressure.

During the first training session of the team ahead of three match T20 series against the West Indies in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the Indian players were seen doing the usual short sprint stuff simultaneously in two batches standing one behind the other.

READ | I have got a job for my country, not looking to replace Hardik: Shivam Dube

At times, the queue in front had a handkerchief placed on the back of their shorts and those in the second line would try to chase down and pluck it out.

It is learnt that the Indian team’s new strength and conditioning (trainer) coach Nick Webb has introduced this drill where the players not only develop speed but can also deal with pressure that there is someone hot on his heels chasing.

“Players either chase someone or be chased which increases sprinting intent,” a senior IPL team trainer, who has trained many Internationals in the past, explained it to PTI on condition of anonymity.

“If I can understand after watching the video posted on the BCCI website, the purpose of the drill is to enhance running speed development and enhancing the training environment through competition,” the trainer explained.

The short video posted had players changing their starting positions from conventional ‘on your mark’, ‘get set’, ‘go’ to doing stretching exercises and suddenly getting up and sprinting.

READ | ‘Bowlers don’t get too scared of him,’ WI coach Phil Simmons identifies key player for Men in Blue

Then during one such set, players had one hand ‘virtually tied’ to the back while sprinting.

“Changing different starting positions adds more chaos and challenges movement patterns,” the trainer explained.

Since the time of Shankar Basu, the Indian team’s training methods changed drastically and there are times fun elements were introduced in order to make mundane sessions interesting.

tags
top news
P Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail after 105 days on bail from Supreme Court
P Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail after 105 days on bail from Supreme Court
18 Indians feared killed in gas tanker blast at factory in Sudan’s Khartoum
18 Indians feared killed in gas tanker blast at factory in Sudan’s Khartoum
BJP MP Ravi Kishan calls India ‘Hindu Rashtra’ amid Citizenship Bill row
BJP MP Ravi Kishan calls India ‘Hindu Rashtra’ amid Citizenship Bill row
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
‘There’s evidence’: Gadkari reacts on Chidambaram’s bail, recalls false cases
‘There’s evidence’: Gadkari reacts on Chidambaram’s bail, recalls false cases
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly sessionChinmayanand

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news