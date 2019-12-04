e-paper
India vs West Indies - I have got a job for my country, not looking to replace Hardik: Shivam Dube

Dube has been given a go against the West Indies at home for the upcoming limited-overs series which starts with the first T20 International on Friday.

cricket Updated: Dec 04, 2019 19:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Thiruvananthapuram
Indian players Shivam Dube, right, with Rohit Sharma celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim during their third Twenty20 international cricket match against India in Nagpur.
Indian players Shivam Dube, right, with Rohit Sharma celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim during their third Twenty20 international cricket match against India in Nagpur.(AP)
         

All-rounder Shivam Dube is ready to make the most of the opportunities he gets, but is not thinking about replacing Hardik Pandya in the Indian squad. Pandya has been out of the scheme of things for more than a month as he is nursing a back injury that needed a surgery in UK. Dube has been given a go against the West Indies at home for the upcoming limited-overs series which starts with the first T20 International on Friday. The Mumbai player has so far played three T20 Internationals, all against Bangladesh, registering best figures of 3/30.

“I think I have got a chance and I will try to do well for my country. I have got a job for my country and I will try to do that better,” he said on two days ahead of the first match of the series. “I don’t think it’s an opportunity to replace Hardik.”

Dube said he has the backing of skipper Virat Kohli and the team management.

“Everyone is supporting me. The support from captain and the team management was really good for me. They gave me a lot of confidence. So, I feel really happy and relaxed in the dressing room,” he said.

On his bowling skills, he said: “It’s always difficult being an all-rounder. Most important for me is to maintain my fitness levels because as an all-rounder, you need to both bat and bowl. So, maintaining fitness is really a difficult job.

“I am very confident of my bowling. In T20 games, every bowler gets a bad as well as a good game. So, I try to prepare myself in very good situations and I feel that I can be a proper bowler who can bowl four overs. I have done that job,” he added.

Shivam said it won’t be easy against the West Indies as they are a good T20 unit.

“They (West Indies) have got a good T20 side but we have prepared very nicely. I think India is the best team in world cricket and we will win the series,” he said.

