cricket

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 19:19 IST

All-rounder Shivam Dube is ready to make the most of the opportunities he gets, but is not thinking about replacing Hardik Pandya in the Indian squad. Pandya has been out of the scheme of things for more than a month as he is nursing a back injury that needed a surgery in UK. Dube has been given a go against the West Indies at home for the upcoming limited-overs series which starts with the first T20 International on Friday. The Mumbai player has so far played three T20 Internationals, all against Bangladesh, registering best figures of 3/30.

“I think I have got a chance and I will try to do well for my country. I have got a job for my country and I will try to do that better,” he said on two days ahead of the first match of the series. “I don’t think it’s an opportunity to replace Hardik.”

ALSO READ: ‘Jasprit Bumrah a baby bowler, would have easily dominated him’: Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq

Dube said he has the backing of skipper Virat Kohli and the team management.

“Everyone is supporting me. The support from captain and the team management was really good for me. They gave me a lot of confidence. So, I feel really happy and relaxed in the dressing room,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Bowlers don’t get too scared of him,’ WI coach Phil Simmons identifies key player for Men in Blue

On his bowling skills, he said: “It’s always difficult being an all-rounder. Most important for me is to maintain my fitness levels because as an all-rounder, you need to both bat and bowl. So, maintaining fitness is really a difficult job.

“I am very confident of my bowling. In T20 games, every bowler gets a bad as well as a good game. So, I try to prepare myself in very good situations and I feel that I can be a proper bowler who can bowl four overs. I have done that job,” he added.

Shivam said it won’t be easy against the West Indies as they are a good T20 unit.

“They (West Indies) have got a good T20 side but we have prepared very nicely. I think India is the best team in world cricket and we will win the series,” he said.