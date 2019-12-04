‘Jasprit Bumrah a baby bowler, would have easily dominated him’: Former Pakistan allrounder Abdul Razzaq

cricket

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah might be regarded as one of the best seamers in the current lot of players all across the world. The right-arm bowler is currently at the top position in ICC ODI Rankings, and is at the 5th position in Test bowling Rankings. But despite his current records, former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq believes he would have easily dominated against the Indian pacer. Speaking in a video interview to Cricket Pakistan, the 40-year-old called Bumrah a ‘baby bowler’.

“I have played world class bowlers all across the world. I have no issues in facing Jasprit Bumrah. The pressure will be on him if I am in front of him. Because when you have faced bowlers like Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram or Shoaib Akhtar, you gain confidence. Bumrah is a ‘baby bowler’ for me. I can easily dominate him. Even he knows that this player has faced all these great bowlers in his time,” Razzaq said.

He further went on to add that Bumrah is a good bowler among current lot of players, and credited his unique bowling action for his success. “Bumrah is doing good as per the current lot of players and he has improved a lot. He has an awkward action, and he runs awkwardly, but his ball release is tremendous. It falls on the seam. Hence, he is effective,” Razzaq said.

‘Kohli not in same league as Tendulkar’

Razzaq further went on to speak about India captain Virat Kohli and said that he is not in the same bracket as Sachin Tendulkar. “If you speak to players from 1992 to 2007, they will tell you what cricket was. There were world class players at that time. Now there are no longer world class players. There is no depth in bowling, batting or fielding. It is all basic now,” he said.

“Like if Virat Kohli scores, so he scores. Yeah, he is a good player for them and is performing consistently, but you cannot place him in the same category as Sachin Tendulkar. He belongs to a completely different category,” Razzaq said.

Meanwhile, Kohli & Co. will gear up for a limited-overs series against West Indies starting Friday. Bumrah will not be playing a part in the series as he is currently recovering from a back sprain.