India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma one six away from joining Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi in elite list

The only two players to cross the milestone are former Pakistan batsman Shahid Afridi (476 sixes) and West Indies international Chris Gayle (534 sixes).

cricket Updated: Dec 04, 2019 15:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot.
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot.(PTI)
         

Rohit Sharma already has a number of major milestones under his belt and he will be on the verge of adding another record to his already illustrious career when he steps out on the field in the 1st T20I against West Indies on Friday.The 32-year-old needs just one six to join elite 400-sixes club in international cricket. In the process, he will also become the first Indian to achieve this brilliant milestone. So far, the only two players to cross the milestone are former Pakistan batsman Shahid Afridi (476 sixes) and West Indies international Chris Gayle (534 sixes).

READ: ‘King Kohli’ displaces Smith to wrest back top spot in ICC Test rankings

Earlier in the week, Australia opener David Warner, who scored a brilliant 335 against Pakistan, said Rohit Sharma can surpass West Indies legend Brian Lara’s record 400 not out in a Test match.

“Yeah, look, I think it’s about the person himself. We’ve got long boundaries, it is quite difficult at times. When fatigue sets in, it’s very hard to try hard and throw your hands at it,” Warner told ‘Fox Sports’.

READ: Asia XI vs World XI match could inaugurate world’s largest cricket stadium

“At the end, I tried to run twos to lift the ante because I couldn’t actually think like I could clear the ropes. I think, one day, if I’ve to name a player, I reckon it could be Rohit Sharma. Definitely,” he added.

Considered one of the best batsmen in ODI cricket, Rohit couldn’t achieve much success in Tests initially but he made a successful comeback to the longest format when he was included as an opener for the three-match series against South Africa. As an opener in his first Test, Rohit scored twin-centuries against South Africa and was eventually named the Man of the Series.

(With agency inputs)

