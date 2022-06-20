Team India surpasses Australia to script magnificent T20I world record after drawn series against South Africa

India came back from 0-2 down against South Africa in the five-match T20I series to ensure they preserved their streak of unbeaten T20I series at home. This became their ninth consecutive series where they succeeded in either winning or drawing, eclipsing the former record held by Australia with 8 between 2006 and 2010.

India’s world record streak began in 2019 with, fittingly, another drawn series against South Africa, that particular one finishing 1-1 after three matches. The streak has also seen two series victories each against West Indies and Sri Lanka, including dominant 3-0 whitewashes this year. There have also been victories against Bangladesh, England, and New Zealand.

The captains during this spell have been Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and now Rishabh Pant. Pant ran the risk of seeing the record slip away under his watch, but with two gutsy performances in Visakhapatnam and Rajkot, India succeeded in bringing it back from the brink and ensuring the streak remains active. They would have hoped for the opportunity to settle it with a victory in Bangalore, but at least the rain which washed out the game ensured a loss was off the cards for the Indians.

Dravid makes massive statement on under-fire Pant's T20 WC chances: 'Don't want to be critical. Sometimes it's hard...'

India earlier had a streak of six consecutive series wins at home between 2016 and 2018, broken by Australia who ran to a 2-0 victory in February 2019. India’s next home series will yet again be against Australia, who will travel to India in August-September ahead of hosting the 2022 T20I World Cup. India will hope to secure a tenth consecutive series win in that contest, becoming the first men’s team to reach double-digits in the process.

Before that, however, the India T20I outfit’s attention will be drawn to several tours overseas in Ireland in a week's time, as well as in England and the West Indies, before finally competing in the upcoming Asia Cup likely to be held in Sri Lanka.

