Team India to tour South Africa for 4 T20Is right after home Test series against New Zealand, dates announced

Cricket South Africa and the BCCI have jointly announced India's upcoming tour to South Africa for a brief four-match T20I series in November 2024. This tour will mark India's second consecutive visit to South Africa, following their comprehensive tour across all three formats during the 2023-24 season. Suryakumar Yadav with Aiden Markram after last year's T20I series in South Africa(File)

The series will commence with the first T20I scheduled at Kingsmead in Durban on November 8. Subsequently, the action will shift to Gqeberha for the second match on November 10, followed by fixtures in Centurion on November 13 and Johannesburg on November 15. Last year's T20I series between the two sides ended with a 1-1 draw, with the match in Durban being abandoned due to rain.

“I would like to thank the BCCI for their continued support to South Africa’s cricket, and world cricket in general. Any tour by the Indian cricket team to our shores is filled with amazing camaraderie and exciting cricket, and I know our fans will be eagerly awaiting this series which will showcase the exceptional talent from both teams,” Lawson Naidoo, the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chairperson, said on the tour.

BCCI's secretary Jay Shah also spoke about the tour.

“India and South Africa have always shared a deep and strong bond, one that both nations take great pride in. The Indian Cricket Team has consistently received immense appreciation and love from South African fans, and this sentiment is equally strong among Indian fans towards the South African side. I am confident that the upcoming series will once again highlight the on-field cricketing excellence and deliver enthralling, high-intensity contests,” said Shah.

During the previous tour of the country, India enjoyed a strong outing, drawing the T20I series before beating the Proteas in a three-match ODI series 2-1. The Test series ended in a 1-1 draw, with India defeating South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town.

Suryakumar Yadav had led the Indian team during the T20I series, with Rohit Sharma resting after the 2023 ODI World Cup. Virat Kohli had also skipped the series, while Hardik Pandya, the current vice-captain, was nursing an injury.

Schedule for India's tour of South Africa

Here's the full schedule for the side's tour of South Africa:

8 November: 1st T20I, Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium

10 November: 2nd T20I, Dafabet St George’s Park

13 November: 3rd T20I, SuperSport Park

15 November: 4th T20I, DP World Wanderers