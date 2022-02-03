'Team was doing well under him, no one expected this': Shardul Thakur opens up on Virat Kohli leaving Test captaincy

Virat Kohli's decision to step down as Test captain in January sent shock waves across the cricket fraternity. The 33-year-old relinquished the captaincy in the longest format merely a day after the side faced a 1-2 Test series defeat to South Africa. Kohli had already stepped down as T20I captain and in December, he also lost captaincy in ODIs with opener Rohit Sharma succeeding him in the limited-overs formats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Team India player Shardul Thakur opened up on Kohli's decision, insisting that it came as a shock to him.

“It was an emotional moment for everyone. No one expected that he would resign from Test captaincy," Thakur told Indian Express.

“We did well under his captaincy, especially overseas. Those series we lost overseas were close ones. The team was doing well under him and no one expected this. However, now that he has made his decision, everyone should respect it,” said Thakur.

Both Rohit and KL Rahul are being touted as successors to Kohli for Test captaincy, with young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also being recommended by select former cricketers. Rahul had led the Indian team during the second Test of the series against South Africa as well, as Kohli was forced to miss the game due to back spasms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On January 15, Kohli had announced his decision to step down as Test captain.

“It has been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honest and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now,” Kohli wrote on his official social media platforms.

“There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s night the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}