'Team won't suffer even if a big name retires': Mohammed Shami confident in India's bench strength

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami believes that the series win in Australia has proven that India youngsters are ready to take the mantle when senior bowlers retire. India had to play the final Test at Gabba against Australia without the pace quartet of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav.

Even the spin duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja missed the important Test due to respective injuries. But the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, and Washington Sundar stepped up to the challenge and scripted a memorable win for India at Fortress Gabba.

Speaking in an interview to news agency PTI, Shami said that there will be a smooth transition when the current crop of players retire from the sport.

"The youngsters will be ready to take over from us when our time (to retire comes). The more they play, the better they will get. I think the transition will be very smooth whenever we are done with the game," Shami, who was ruled out of the series after the Adelaide Test due to a wrist injury, said.

"The team won't suffer even if one big name retires. The bench is ready. Experience is always required and the youngsters will have that in due time.

"The trend of carrying net bowlers in the bubble environment has helped them massively and given them valuable exposure," he added.

"Whoever comes in has an open mind, talks frankly, and is supremely confident. They are ready to bowl with the new ball or old ball. The way they performed in Australia shows their character.

"Beating Australia in Australia once is a very big achievement, we were able to do it twice, that too with no senior bowlers around. It has shown we can rely on the youngsters," he signed off.

