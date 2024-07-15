Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: MI New York won the toss and elected to field
Match will start on 15 Jul 2024 at 06:00 AM
Venue : Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas
Texas Super Kings squad -
Faf du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Hardie, Aiden Markram, Calvin Savage, Dwayne Bravo, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Santner, Raj Nannan, Zia Shahzad, Devon Conway, Joshua Tromp, Cameron Stevenson, Mohammad Mohsin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Ottneil Baartman, Zia-ul-Haq
MI New York squad -
Dewald Brevis, Heath Richards, Steven Taylor, Sunny Patel, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Ruben Clinton, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran, Shayan Jahangir, Anrich Nortje, Ehsan Adil, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige, Rashid Khan, Rushil Ugarkar, Trent Boult...Read More
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: Faf du Plessis, the captain of Texas Super Kings says that they would have liked to bowl first as well. Mentions that he is lucky to be 40 years old and still doing something he loves. Adds that playing too many games in a span of a few days took a toll on their bodies and have liked the break since. Ends by saying that Marcus Stoinis is in the Playing XI instead of Mitchell Santner.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: MI New York (Playing XI) - Steven Taylor, Ruben Clinton, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Tim David, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Nosthush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, Kagiso Rabada (In for Anrich Nortje).
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: Texas Super Kings (Playing XI) - Devon Conway (WK), Faf du Plessis (C), Aaron Hardie, Joshua Tromp, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis (In for Mitchell Santner), Calvin Savage, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Mohsin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Zia-ul-Haq.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: MI New York won the toss and elected to field
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Match Details
Match 12 of Major League Cricket, 2024 between Texas Super Kings and MI New York to be held at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.