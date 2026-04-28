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‘That kid is no tail-ender’: KL Rahul defended amid backlash after Sahil Parakh’s failed debut in DC horror show

KL Rahul faced heat after Sahil Parakh’s debut flop as Delhi Capitals collapsed, but calls to avoid blame game grew

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 09:20 pm IST
Written by Karan Chhabra
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The Indian Premier League 2026 season has seen a wave of new-age youngsters rise to the occasion, earning the spotlight for their aggressive batting at the top of the order. While names like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Priyansh Arya continue to dominate headlines with their blistering performances, 18-year-old Delhi Capitals debutant Sahil Parakh would not have imagined his big day being cut short by a toe-crushing yorker from veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal by Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood (PTI)

Sri Lankan batter Pathum Nissanka, who had opened alongside KL Rahul for DC this season, was dropped after a run of poor performances, making way for Parakh against a ruthless Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowling attack.

The DC batting unit entered their clash on April 27 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with confidence, following a masterclass unbeaten 152 from Rahul that powered them to 264 against table-toppers Punjab Kings. Despite his heroics, Rahul—who usually faces the first ball—made way for the debutant against an in-form Bhuvneshwar. The opening pair struggled, with Parakh dismissed for a duck off the second ball, while Rahul managed just one run before falling to Josh Hazlewood.

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh strongly defended the 34-year-old, urging critics to be fair in their assessment. He emphasised that the young debutant is a professional batter, and that earning an opportunity on the biggest stage in franchise cricket reflects the team’s belief in his ability. He added that the management would not have exposed him to such a bowling attack if they felt he was not ready.

Ganesh also dismissed the constant criticism directed at Rahul, stating that the experienced opener would have stepped up to support Parakh had he settled at the crease.

“Saw a couple of journalists’ tweets yesterday where they blamed KL Rahul for exposing the debutant from ball one. FYI guys, that kid is no tail-ender; he's a proper batter and that’s why he was chosen to open. Can't understand this toxicity around KL Rahul #IPL2026,” Ganesh wrote on X.

Captain Axar Patel also backed his batting unit, suggesting that hesitation crept into their approach after failing to defend a massive total in the previous game.

“I think because of what happened in the last game, even after doing so much as a team, you can win nine out of ten times. But after that, it felt like we could not defend back-to-back, so I feel there was some hesitation because of that. Other than that, I think it was bad luck. You have to forget this day and move on,” Axar said in the post-match press conference.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / ‘That kid is no tail-ender’: KL Rahul defended amid backlash after Sahil Parakh’s failed debut in DC horror show
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