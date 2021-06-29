‘That makes PAK the most experienced side’: Kamran Akmal explains why Pakistan would have advantage in T20 World Cup

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal feels that the Pakistan cricket team will have an advantage in the upcoming T20 World Cup which is set to be shifted from India to the United Arab Emirates. Pakistan has been regularly playing international cricket in the UAE for around a decade and Akmal believes that the experience will benefit the team in the marquee event.

While speaking with the YouTube channel 'My Master Cricket Coach', Akmal explained why Pakistan would enjoy playing the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

“Pakistan should have the advantage in the T20 World Cup. We’ve played international cricket for 9 to 10 years in the UAE. That makes Pakistan the most experienced side under the conditions,” Akmal said.

Over the last couple of years, UAE has been the base for several T20 tournaments. The Pakistan Super League (PSL) was recently conducted in Abu Dhabi while the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to be held in September, after getting suspended earlier this year. Since many foreign players have been participating in these leagues, Akmal feels they would also get benefitted from the experience of playing in the UAE.

“Not only players from India and Pakistan but from other countries will also benefit going into the T20 World Cup since a lot of them play in both PSL and IPL. Given the conditions in the UAE, Afghanistan can also prove to be a dangerous side, looking at the players that they have. So, it is difficult to pick a favourite for the T20 World Cup,” Akmal said.

The upcoming edition of the ICC World T20, initially scheduled to be held in India, will be shifted to the United Arab Emirates due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation in the country. Earlier on Monday, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly informed that the board has already intimated the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the eventuality.

“We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.