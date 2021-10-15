Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'That makes us dangerous': McCullum's explosive pep talk to KKR before IPL final
cricket

‘That makes us dangerous’: McCullum's explosive pep talk to KKR before IPL final

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 finals, which starts in a couple of hours in Dubai.
Kolkata Knight Riders will take on CSK in IPL 2021 finals. (IPL)
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 05:26 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

After producing a remarkable turnaround in the second leg of the Indian Premier League in UAE, Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders will now aim to finish their campaign with the silverware.

The Knight Riders will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the finals, which starts in a couple of hours in Dubai.  

Ahead of the crucial encounter, KKR head coach Brendon McCullum delivered a pep talk to the team, reminding them about their journey, which saw the unit getting transformed from struggling in the lower half of the points table to a finalist.  

McCullum also noted that going into the contest, the team has nothing to lose, which makes them a dangerous unit.

"Imagine things work out and then in five weeks, we're standing there with the trophy after two wins in seven games. Imagine that journey. Imagine the stories that you'll get to tell," said McCullum in a video posted by KKR on Twitter.

"Experiences that you got to share. That's what's in front of us. That should enthuse us, excite us. We've got nothing to lose lads. And that makes us dangerous," he added.

KKR have been bolstered with the inclusion Venkatesh Iyer in the second leg, who has been shining at the top along with Shubman Gill.  

Meanwhile, Dhoni's CSK will look to win their fourth IPL crown going into the tie. After a a dismal show in the previous edition, the side got back in their old groove and comfortably sailed into the finals of the T20 league. 

