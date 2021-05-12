'That was a little irresponsible': Mumbai Indians fielding coach rues decision to allow fans during India-England Tests

The Test series between India and England in February saw fans finally returning back to the stadium. The first Test in Chennai was played behind closed doors but 50 percent fans were allowed for the second game in the same venue. The same capacity of fans were allowed at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera Ahmedabad, which hosted the third and fourth Tests.

However, with the city of Pune seeing a rise in Covid cases, the ensuing ODI and T20I series between the two teams were held behind closed doors.

Mumbai Indians fielding coach James Pamment believes that opening the stands to the fans was "irresponsible" as it may have led to Ahmedabad becoming a Covid hotspot at the moment.

Pamment's remarks came after he reached New Zealand following the suspension of Indian Premier League. There was a rise in Covid cases inside the tournament's bio-bubble which led to BCCI and IPL Governing Council taking a mutual decision to suspend the season mid-way.

Speaking to stuff.co.nz, Pamment, who arrived in India in January, said that the pandemic seemed to be in control in the country at the time, but he saw several large-scale community activities happening in the country.

“I wasn't in a bubble in that early period – there was a little bit more interaction in public spaces, there were some political rallies, it was wedding season, they have a few religious festivals around that period and there was just so many mass gatherings that you thought they are running the risk here of allowing it to escalate," he said.

“There was so much interaction going on in the community," he further added.

“When England toured, there were some games behind closed doors, then they felt compelled to open them in Ahmedabad to the extent they allowed 70,000 people in that new stadium. From my perspective, that was a little irresponsible, and now Ahmedabad is a hot-bed of Covid," Pamment signed off.